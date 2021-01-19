President Trump pardons Chattanoogan Darrell Frazier

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – As he is leaving office, President Trump is pardoning dozens of prisoners serving long drug sentences.

The President is considering commuting the sentences of up to 100 people on his last day in office.

- Advertisement -

The list includes dozens of people who have spent long years in prison on for drug offenses.

One of them is Chattanoogan Darrell Frazier.

He pleaded guilty in a cocaine conspiracy between 1988 and 1989.

Agents arrested him at the Los Angeles airport and accused him of flying in with cash from Chattanooga, picking up the cocaine and flying back with it.

Frazier pleaded guilty. But his pea deal got him a sentence that he is still serving 30 years later.

His mother, Joyce Johnson, has been petitioning the President to set her son free.

Here is her plea to the President on Change.org:

My name is Joyce Johnson, the mother of federal prisoner,Darrell Frazier. The problem that I want to solve is that my son is serving a life sentence with no parole for a drug conspiracy. He has served 29 1/2 years thus far, which I believe he has paid his debt to society. I am putting up this petition support page to ask President Donald J Trump, to grant my son executive clemency to reduce my son’s life sentence to time served and show him mercy.

Since being incarcerated Darrell founded The Joe Johnson Tennis Foundation a non-profit foundation in 2010, which I (his mother) is CEO. The foundation itself teaches 100 to 200 children per week through summer camps at local recreation centers in Chattanooga, TN. It begins the first week in June through the first week of August. What an inspiration it would be to have my son tell his story as he teaches tennis to the children within the community. Clemency would give him the opportunity to take over as head of this foundation and help me his mother due to my recent disability.

Clemency would also bring back cohesiveness within the family which has been lost due his incarceration. Now I want to ask all my family members and friends for support of this petition as well as my son’s friends and associates to sign and support this petition as well. May God continue to bless everyone who signs this executive clemency support petition.

Sincerely,

Joyce Johnson – mother of Darrell Frazier