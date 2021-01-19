MaryEllen Locher Scholarship fund established at CHI Memorial Foundation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – CHI Memorial Foundation And The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Foundation have announced they have joined together.

The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is a college scholarship program for children who have either lost a parent to breast cancer, have a parent who is a breast cancer survivor, or have a parent who is currently in treatment.

- Advertisement -

Funds for the scholarships are raised through special events, individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and private grants.

“We will be the fundraising arm for all aspects of Memorial hospital, including the MaryEllen Breast Center, the clinical care for breast cancer and as well as the MaryEllen scholarship fund which funds scholarships for children of breast cancer,” says Jennifer Nicely, President of CHI Memorial Foundation.

The application window for the 2021-2022 scholarships recently closed, and recipients will be announced later this spring.

For more information on the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation, click here.