Former Dalton State Basketball Coach Tony Ingle Dies

Former Dalton State head basketball coach Tony Ingle has died.

According to his son Izzy, Tony Ingle passed away at the age of 68 from complications due to COVID 19. Ingle was a Dalton native and played college hoops at Dalton State. In 2013, he helped resurrect the Road Runners basketball program after the program was dormant for 35 years. In his second season with the Road Runners, Ingle led Dalton State to the 2015 NAIA national title. Ingle also won a national championship in 2004 as the head coach at Kennesaw State. Ingle also coached on the Division one level at Brigham Young, and he served as an NBA scout for the Utah Jazz.

- Advertisement -

Ingle retired as the Dalton State head coach in 2018 with a career record of 382-267.