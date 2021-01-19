Former Dalton State Basketball Coach Tony Ingle Dies

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Former Dalton State head basketball coach Tony Ingle has died.

According to his son Izzy, Tony Ingle passed away at the age of 68 from complications due to COVID 19. Ingle was a Dalton native and played college hoops at Dalton State. In 2013, he helped resurrect the Road Runners basketball program after the program was dormant for 35 years. In his second season with the Road Runners, Ingle led Dalton State to the 2015 NAIA national title. Ingle also won a national championship in 2004 as the head coach at Kennesaw State. Ingle also coached on the Division one level at Brigham Young, and he served as an NBA scout for the Utah Jazz.

- Advertisement -

Ingle retired as the Dalton State head coach in 2018 with a career record of 382-267.

Previous articleTennessee lets public gathering limits expire
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.