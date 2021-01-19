City of Chattanooga unveils virtual memorial to honor those who died to Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga has released a memorial video honoring those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The video release by the city references the 280 Hamilton County deaths that happened in 2020, but the video is for anyone who has lost a loved one to Covid since it arrived in our community. 

In total, Pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 326 residents of Hamilton County. 

The memorial video also includes a tribute to our local health care workers who have spent the last 10 months caring for the people in the Covid-19 ICU. 

Organizers hope this video gives the community an opportunity to honor and grieve their loved ones.

“What we all want to do is come together to help heal. I was reading earlier today some of the memorials that people have already started to leave up on the website. It just meant a lot to me to try to get that experience even though we cannot get close together.”

If you would like to submit information about your loved one who has died from Covid-19 and the memories you shared with them,  click here

