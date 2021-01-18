Woman killed in Cleveland head-on wreck this evening

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman was killed this evening in Cleveland when a large pickup pulling trailer hit her head on.
If happened on Spring Place Road Southeast just before 5:30.
The Ford F350 was pulling a trailer loaded with excavation equipment.
The driver couldn’t stop in time when it came up on traffic turning left into an apartment complex.
So the driver veered to avoid a rear-end collision and ended up hitting a car head-on coming the other way.
The car ended up in a ditch.
56 year old Dawn Schoate was driving the other vehicle and was killed.
The driver of the pickup was not hurt.
The investigation continues.