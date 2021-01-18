Virtual MLK Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Chattanooga still provided the community an opportunity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King despite COVID-19.

Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, along with with the University of Tennessee – Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs, are holding the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service virtually.

The annual MLK Day of Service was launched by the Berke Administration in 2014 to encourage residents to come together and work on community-centric projects.

“This years Day of Service looks and feels quite a bit different than previous years. Ordinarily right now I’ll be out with you in the chilly weather, cleaning up an empty lot, doing repairs to a childcare center, feeding members of our community who are experiencing homelessness, or doing an art project to beautify one of our neighborhoods,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Burke

Projects have included clean up at the Historic Beck Knob Cemetery, painting and cleaning of local childcare centers, and more.