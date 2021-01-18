Tennessee Schedules 3pm Presser Amid Reports Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to “address leadership changes related to its football program” amid reports coach Jeremy Pruitt has been fired after three seasons. The university has been conducting an internal investigation into allegations of recruiting violations since at least the middle of November. Chancellor Donde Plowman, athletic director Phillip Fulmer and university President Randy Boyd will be at the news conference. Firing Pruitt means Tennessee will be looking for its fourth different coach since the Vols last won the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title. Pruitt went 3-7 last season.

