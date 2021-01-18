TECH BYTE: High-Tech Gadgets for Your Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This year’s Consumer Electronics Show may have been virtual because of the pandemic, but the tech didn’t disappoint.

We’re spending a lot more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So why not use tech to help you out around the house?

No one likes doing chores, so make a robot take care of them for you.

Samsung’s Bot Handy 6 is great at cleaning up.

It can load your dishwasher, pour you a drink, and even do your laundry!

Samsung’s Bot Care 5 can also act as your personal assistant, while you’re working from home.

It uses artificial intelligence to respond to your behavior.

It can learn your schedule and habits, and send you reminders while you’re busy getting things done.

You don’t have to worry about forgetting something important anymore!

Whether you’re working or cleaning, it’s important to have the right glasses on to get things done.

The Voy Tunable Glasses – an honoree for wearable tech at the Consumer Electronics Show – keep you from having to buy multiple pairs of glasses for reading or distance.

You can just use this one pair to adjust the range from -5 to +2. All you have to do is turn the dials on the glasses to be able to see clearly.

When you’re all done cleaning, and working at your home office, you need to make some time to relax.

If you want a drink or a treat, the ColdSnap can quickly make one for you.

It’s like a Keurig, but instead of making coffee, it makes ice cream and frozen drinks. Yum!

With a bowl or ice cream or drink in your hand, as you’re winding down for the day, use the LG Transparent TV to watch a movie, or check your social media in bed.

Like the name, you can see right through it if it’s on or off.

This same tech can even be used outside of the home, like as a menu to help you order at a restaurant.

It takes the term “touch screen” to a whole new level.

If you want to see more gadgets like these, there’s already a date for CES 2022. It’s slated for January 5-8 in Las Vegas.