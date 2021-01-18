Snowy Owl Spotted in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A snowy owl has been spotted in a Chattanooga neighborhood. Jennifer Jones posted a video to Facebook Monday afternoon showing the owl perched on top of a house in a residential neighborhood.

The owl had attracted many sightseers wishing to view the bird.

While snowy owl are rare in this region, there have been confirmed sightings of the bird in Georgia and Tennessee. The bird’s usual habitat include the Arctic tundra as well as southern reaches of Canada and the northern United States. The normal wingspan of the snowy owl is 54 to 65 inches.