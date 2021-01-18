Police investigate multiple shooting Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It has been a very active night for Police in Chattanooga.

Two victims went to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but they don’t seem to be connected.

Police officials tell us neither seems to be life threatening.

But in both cases, the victims arrived at the ER in private vehicles.

Police are now trying to identify the shooting scenes.

There have been multiple “shots fired” calls across the city at night.

This follows a shooting Sunday night on Clio Avenue where a 27 year old male suffered critical injuries.