National Cornbread Festival on hold in South Pittsburg

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – The National Cornbread Festival is the biggest event of the year in South Pittsburg.

But once again, the coronavirus is putting the annual celebration on hold.

- Advertisement -

The Festival celebrating all things cornbread was cancelled last year just as Covid-19 began hitting our area hard.

Now organizers fear a repeat, and are postponing the 2021 return.

The Festival was scheduled for late April.

“But in the interest of keeping our festival-goers, volunteers and community safe, we feel it is necessary to post pone our April festival weekend.”

However, organizers are not giving up on 2021.

They hope the situation will improve enough this summer to allow them to consider a new Cornbread weekend later in the year.

“So until we festival again, keep dreaming of all things cornbread!”