Jeremy Pruitt Fired as Tennessee Vols Head Coach

Knoxville, TN (WVLT) – Jeremy Pruitt has been fired as the head coach of Tennessee Volunteers football team. The announcement comes after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program.

Reports also indicate that Phillip Fulmer is retiring as Athletic Director.

- Advertisement -

Pruitt was hired following the 2017 football season and amassed a 16-19 record.

This story is developing story.