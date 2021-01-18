Jeremy Pruitt Fired as Tennessee Vols Head Coach

Knoxville, TN (WVLT) – Jeremy Pruitt has been fired as the head coach of Tennessee Volunteers football team. The announcement comes after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program.
Reports also indicate that Phillip Fulmer is retiring as Athletic Director.
Pruitt was hired following the 2017 football season and amassed a 16-19 record.
This story is developing story.
