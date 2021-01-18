History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration “is especially meaningful for American women and girls.” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold that office. Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Fuller posted to her Twitter account that, “It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is time to #LeadLikeAWoman.”

