Chris Ramsey remembered as a community champion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chris Ramsey is being remembered as community champion.

Ramsey recently died after contracting COVID.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Ternae Jordan knew him for over 30 years.

“Chris never met a stranger. He was a jolly giant,” Pastor Jordan said.

He described Ramsey as a mentor, leader, and had been a great athlete.

“There is no question that Chris Ramsey had left a tremendous legacy, here, in the city of Chattanooga. He has touched so many lives yet mentored so many people, and I’m just praying that someone that he has touched, impacted will take up the torch, take up the mantle that Chris has left us all,” Pastor Jordan said.

Ramsey played a big part in the Minority Health Fair.

Over the summer, Pastor Jordan worked with him as he did COVID-19 testing for black and brown communities.

“It was devastating to know that one of the guys that was leading the charge to test our community had been infected by the virus,” he said.

Now, as people are getting vaccinated, Pastor Jordan believes Ramsey would’ve been on the forefront educating the community on the vaccines.

He said that Ramsey was a man of faith and that was shown through his service and love of community.

“This passing of this legendary man is impacting our entire community and that is across racial lines, denominational lines and political lines. Chris Ramsey was a giant in this community,” Pastor Jordan said.