Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 17th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer for Sunday, but a few Flurries Still in the Forecast!

Sunday morning will be cold and frosty right near freezing with all leftover moisture from Saturday refreezing. So, beware of developing freezing fog that could hinder visibility and slippery road conditions. Sunday afternoon will have a break in the clouds and some clearing with highs near 48°. Late Sunday into Monday morning could see a few flurries only for higher elevations, but will not be much maybe a few tenths of an inch.

Monday will be another cold start, however, sunshine will take over the afternoon with highs once again near 48°.

Wednesday night showers will return to the Tennessee Valley and become heavier into Friday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

