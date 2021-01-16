Vols secure big time Auburn transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Amid NCAA violation controversy and questions about the future, Tennessee football got some big positive news Saturday night. All-SEC defensive end Big Kat Bryant is officially transferring to Tennessee.

Bryant announced earlier this week he would be transferring from Auburn, where he had 56 tackles, 10 sacks two fumbles and two interceptions.

The move to Tennessee reunites Bryant with his high school coach Shelton Felton — now the Vols outside linebacker coach — and former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — now the Vols defensive assistant.