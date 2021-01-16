Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners

BOSTON (AP) – Organizers of the Boston Marathon have launched a virtual Athletes’ Village to reproduce at least some of the camaraderie of the real thing. The Boston Athletic Association says it’s an attempt to keep runners connected while a date for the 125th running of the planet’s most storied footrace is worked out. Last April’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and tentatively rescheduled to sometime this autumn. But because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Massachusetts, officials still can’t say when in-person racing for the masses can safely resume. Runners around the world are gathering in the virtual village to share training tips and encouragement.

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press