Journalists prepare for protests where they could be targets

NEW YORK (AP) – With protests planned at state capitols across the country, news organizations are planning in case they descend into the type of chaos that enveloped the U.S. Capitol last week. Journalists are being outfitted with safety equipment and security, and are being trained to be aware of dangerous situations. The concern is about the level of animus toward journalists among anti-government extremists and supporters of President Donald Trump. The news organizations planning the coverage are keeping in mind the graffiti left scrawled in the U.S. Capitol that said “murder the media.” Governments are also planning for the protests with extra law enforcement, fencing.

By DAVID BAUDER

- Advertisement -

AP Media Writer