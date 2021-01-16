Big third blasts Preds past Jackets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes left, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for their second straight win to open the season. Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored in the third period, and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal for Nashville. Goalie Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the victory. The Predators now have won seven of their last eight against Columbus in Nashville, a nice omen for the former Central Division rivals reunited in this pandemic-affected season. Columbus captain Nick Foligno and Alexandre Texier each scored a goal.

