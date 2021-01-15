Wichman Monuments sentencing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Trent Wichman was ordered to serve two years of probation for a grave stone scam.

The operator of Wichman Monuments in Brainerd pleaded guilty last summer to six counts of Theft of Property.

Clients accused him of taking money for headstones he never produced.

As part of the deal, Wichman paid back all of his victims.

He must also perform 40 hours of community service, and submit to a mental health assessment and a drug and alcohol assessment.

Judge Steelman also granted him judicial diversion, so that if he completes his probation and pays his fees, his record will be expunged.