Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – January 15th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Another Round Of Scattered Showers Ends – The Colder Weekend Begins!



A few quick passing showers possible into Friday morning, otherwise breezy and cooler for today with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50.

- Advertisement -

A few passing flurries and mountain snow showers will pass through Friday night through Saturday morning with lows near 30.

Lingering clouds and chilly Saturday with highs around 40. Saturday will be breezy. Feels like temperatures will be around 30. There is an increased chance of snow showers throughout the day. Most of the accumulation will be in higher elevations. Expect to a rain/snow mix in the valley, no snow is expected to stick.

Partly sunny, dry, and cool Sunday with highs back in the 40’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.