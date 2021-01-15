Stars return to inauguration, with J.Lo, Gaga set to perform

The stars are coming out for Joe Biden’s inauguration. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance at the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in. Others on deck include Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen. Later that day, Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden – another example of A-list celebrities flocking back to inaugural events four years after many stayed away from the inauguration of Donald Trump, hugely unpopular in Hollywood. Presidential historian Tevi Troy quipped that the starry lineup was not A-list, but D-list – “for Democratic.”

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer