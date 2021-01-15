Search for missing boater on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Crews are searching for a missing boater Friday evening in Chickamauga Lake.

Three people were on the boat that overturned near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant around 5:30.

Rescuers found a man on the shore and another woman along the bank.

Both were taken to the hospital suffering from being in the cold water.

But the third person is still missing.

The TWRA reports water temperatures are less than 60 degrees and the winds of 10 to 15 mph are producing white caps on the water.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park are all assisting with the search.