Police shoot woman as she was stabbing another woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police officers shot a woman this morning at a motel on Lee Highway.

Police were called to the motel for a stabbing call.

They two women were in the locked room when they arrived around 7:30.

A caller said that one was stabbing the other.

Officers could not get anyone to open up when they heard a cream.

Officials say they forced their way into the room and saw the suspect assaulting the victim.

Two officers shot the woman with the knife.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital.

Police describe the woman who was shot as having non-life threatening injuries.

She, too, was transported to the hospital.

A man staying next door also suffered some kind of injury in the incident, but refused medical treatment.