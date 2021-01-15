Pence calls VP-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations. That’s according to two people familiar with the conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of a private conversation. One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating his successor and offering assistance. The call comes 10 weeks after the election and less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden and Harris are set to take office. It marks the first contact between elected officials from the outgoing and incoming administrations.
By JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Associated Press