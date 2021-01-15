New vaccine details for Hamilton, Whitfield and DeKalb (AL) counties

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have updates on the Covid-19 vaccines Friday afternoon for Hamilton County, Whitfield County and Sand Mountain.

HAMILTON

- Advertisement -

The Hamilton County Health Department has new information about people who need their SECOND DOSE of the vaccine.

This time, you will need to make an appointment, beginning today.

If you got your first dose from the health department, register online at https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/

You will get the times and locations there.

If you do not have access to a computer, call 423-209-5399. But online is much faster. You may get a busy signal on the phone and need to keep calling back. When the call center has booked all their slots, you’ll hear a message saying “The call center is closed and appointments have been filled.”

The dates for second round vaccines are:

January 20 – Moderna

January 22 – Moderna

January 24 – Moderna

January 26 – Moderna

January 28 – Moderna

January 29 – Moderna



January 21 – Pfizer

January 23 – Pfizer

WHITFIELD COUNTY/DALTON

The City of Dalton and Whitfield County have announced a second drive-through round of vaccines on Wednesday, January 20th.

We’re still talking residents 65 and over and their caretakers.

It, also, will be at the Dalton Convention Center.

They have a new, easier link to reserve your spot. Click here now to make an appointment.

Please do not call the Dalton Convention Center or other City departments for information about the vaccinations. The only way to sign up for appointments is online.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL

The Alabama Department of Health is coming to Sand Mountain with vaccines on Tuesday.

They will hold a drive-through event at the Northeast Agribusiness Center in Rainsville.

The shots being at 7AM and continue until they are out.

But officials say no early arrivals, the location will be barricaded until they open, and law enforcement will turn away anyone trying to line up beforehand.

No reservations taken.

In Alabama, you must be 75 or older, a healthcare or public safety worker to get the vaccine.