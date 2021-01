CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man is killed after a pickup truck collides with his motorcycle.

Chattanooga Police say the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon on Lake Resort Drive.

A 69 year man on a Yamaha made a left turn from the entrance of Marina Point Apartments when he was hit by a Ford F-350.

Hamilton County EMS rushed him to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police continue to investigate.