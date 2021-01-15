Limited damage from fire at Bradley’s PIE Center

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A small fire tonight at the PIE Innovation Center created no significant damage.

Fire officials say it happened on the roof of the building around 5:30 PM.

- Advertisement -

But firefighters got to it quickly and put it out without much difficulty.

The PIE Center is a project of the Bradley County School System to train students for the workforce.

Governor Lee came to Cleveland in August for the groundbreaking.

It is currently under construction with the hopes of opening this summer.

The fire hit the northwest corner of the building that was scheduled to be torn down soon anyway.