Former Moc Nick Davison Joins UTC Staff as Defensive Line Coach

(gomocs.com) UTC head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama.

“We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know him through coaching. After talking to (defensive coordinator) Coach Ward, we felt like he would be a good fit for our staff and capable of coaching our very talented defensive line.”

Along with Coach Wright, Davison is one of five former Mocs on the UTC football staff. He joins tight ends coach Jacob Huesman (’16), outside linebackers coach Jordan Tippit (’12) and Director of Operations Kadeem Wise (’13) among those working at their alma mater.

“I am excited to be back home at Chattanooga,” stated Davison. “I’m looking forward to working with a great group of coaches and a great group of young men. The future looks extremely bright for the Mocs football program. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Davison is a native of Calhoun, Ga., and was a two-year letterman for the Mocs in 2010-11. He spent the previous six seasons on staff at Tennessee State, serving as the defensive line coach since 2017. His career at TSU actually began as a graduate assistant in 2013.

Davison coached five All-OVC players on the defensive front, including end Anthony Bass who was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording 14.5 sacks in 2013. In addition, the Tennessee State defense ranked as one of the best in the country that season, only allowing 296 total yards per game. The defensive unit also forced 32 turnovers and gave up just 18.1 points per contest.

Davison also worked with Ebenezer Ogundeko, who earned two consecutive OVC first team selections. Ogundeko was named to several Preseason All-American teams in 2016 and 2017, as well as the media’s selection for Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the OVC in 2016.

In 2017, the defensive front was the anchor to a unit which ranked seventh in the nation allowing 278.5 yards per game and 19.6 points against. Davison helped guide senior Jason Morrow to his first All-OVC second team selection.

Davison started 10 games for the Mocs in 2010. He transferred to UTC after playing in 24 games in two seasons at UAB. He was a preseason All-Southern Conference selection heading into 2011, but had his season cut short two games into the campaign. He earned his undergraduate degree in History in the fall of 2012.