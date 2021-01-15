Falcons Name Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith as New Head Coach

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0
Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team’s head coach. Smith held a virtual interview with the team on Monday and also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards. The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season. The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish.

