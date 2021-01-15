Dalton and Whitfield County team up for Covid-19 Vaccine Drive Thru

DALTON , GA (WDEF) – The City of Dalton and Whitfield County are teaming up to open a Covid-19 vaccination site.

Whitfield county and the city of Dalton’s drive-thru vaccination site will open Monday, January 18th and January 20th at 10 am.

Vaccines will be administered to Georgia residents over the age of 65.

On Friday the 15th, At 7 am the county and city opened the vaccine appointment portal for the first time.

“The response was very positive. It filled up in about 2 hours. The city leaders who organized this are working with the county to get another couple of dates set up in the coming weeks so we can build on this,” says Bruce Frazier, Communications for the City of Dalton.

City officials say that upcoming dates will be announced soon but are dependent on when more vaccines become available.

The vaccination site will be held at the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Rd.

The vaccines will be given by local paramedics and volunteers.

Residents who have an appointment will need to bring their appointment confirmation and their ID with them.

No walk ups will be allowed.

“Dalton police department has done an excellent job of putting together a traffic flow process where people will go to a lower parking lot where medical personnel will be on site. If there were to be any reaction there will be immediate medical attention available,” says Annalee Harlan, Council Member for the City of Dalton.

The North Georgia Health district says residents will be receiving the vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

“Moderna is easier as far as transportation and administration. So that’s why we are going with the,” says Ashley Deverell, North Georgia Health District.

The North Georgia health district wants residents to know that if they missed the opportunity to sign up for slots on Monday & Wednesday sponsored by the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, appointments are still available through the North Georgia Health District.