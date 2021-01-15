Chattanooga officials monitoring social media

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Social Media companies and law enforcement have been on high alert in recent weeks.

Social media posts, text messages and other forms of communication have been circulating about the inauguration nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Terms like martial law and the Stafford Act have been used frequently.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says that he and C-P-D have been working closely together to ensure the safety of Chattanoogans.

Berke says that they have not had a credible threat yet.

“I hope that we never get any but if we do, we will take appropriate action”, adds Berke.

CPD and the mayor say that they are fully prepared for anything that may arise in the coming week.

Mayor Andy Berke says, “If we get any credible, specific intelligence, we act on that. We don’t ignore it and we will again over the course of the next few days.”

But, how do these get started and why have we been seeing more issues with social media in recent weeks? We talked to Teri Market, a social media expert.

Market says, “There’s a lot of things that people are mad about politically. It only takes a small group of people to get other people riled up, that are already on edge or have been isolated for a certain amount of time that can kind of jade your way of thinking.”

And if you find yourself scrolling through social media and see a post that is questionable, Market says that it is imperative that you find a reputable source or contact the proper authorities.

“It’s like when we are doing research for a Science paper, right? We are not looking for the information that we are hoping to find. We are looking for the information that is actually correct”, adds Market.