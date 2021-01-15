Braves Agree to One Year Deals With Pitchers Max Fried and A.J. Minter

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have agreed to deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration. The Braves agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal with Fried and a $1.3 million, one-year deal with Minter. Fried, 26, earned a significant raise for 2020, when his prorated salary was $216,111. Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting after posting a perfect 7-0 record in the regular season. Fried excelled in his fourth season when asked to fill in as Atlanta’s ace following Mike Soroka’s season-ending Achilles injury. Minter enjoyed a strong bounce-back season, recording a 0.83 ERA.

