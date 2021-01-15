Some airlines banning firearms on flights to D.C. ahead of inauguration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Travelers boarding flights to Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration may not be allowed to check firearms on several airlines.

Increases security measures have also been added on all carriers.

United Airlines, Southwest, American Airlines, Spirit, Frontier and Alaska Airlines and Delta are temporarily banning firearms on flights to Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

TSA spokesman says no rules on their end have changed but passengers should check with their airline’s rules before boarding.

Only law enforcement officials will be exempt from the ban.