Whitfield offers vaccine drive-through on Monday

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County has gathered enough Covid-19 vaccine to offer drive-through satellite vaccinations on Monday.

You must get an appointment first and be 65 or older.

The site will be set up at the Dalton Convention Center (2211 Dug Gap Battle Road).

They hope to vaccinate 600 people on Monday.

Getting the appointment will be somewhat of a race.

At 7 AM on Friday morning, they will post a link for getting an appointment at 3 locations.

The City of Dalton Facebook page, Whitfield County’s Facebook page and at Dalton’s website.

The vaccines will be given on Monday beginning at 10 AM.

“This satellite site came about as a result of [Dalton Public Safety Commission member] Dr. Luis Viamonte’s initiative to get the City of Dalton certified as an administrator for the vaccine once it becomes available to other groups,” said Dalton City Councilmember Annalee Harlan who has been instrumental in planning for the site.

“It’s nice to be on offense for once.” Harlan said.

The County got involved when the health department’s phones and website were overwhelmed.

Commission Chairman Jevin Jensen says “The health department started at 400 vaccinations a day and now they’re up to more than 600 a day, but there’s such a huge demand. The Board of Commissioners set a goal of over a thousand total vaccinations a day and approved funding to setup a second site, while partnering with the City to reach this goal. This is the only way we are going to beat this pandemic.”