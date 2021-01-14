Vaccine Appointments and Shortages

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Riverpark witnessed an over flowing line of vehicles shortly after Hamilton County announced the vaccine rollout.

Now, more than a week with no shipments from the state, the park is closed.

“Our biggest issue right now is getting enough supply” said Hamilton County Commissioner Chip Baker.

The county’s heath department typically receives about 2 thousand doses a week and administers over 1 hundred shots an hour.

Mayor Jim Coppingers says when more vaccines arrive, more sites will be available.

Commissioner Baker says the county has the ability to expand.

“Through hospitals. Through nursing homes. Through CVS and Walgreens.”

When vaccines rollout again, an appointment system will be implemented.

News 12 reached out to the Health Deparment for further details.

We received a statement saying quote: “We are in the process of setting this system up and will announce it when it’s ready.

“Over time we’ll be able to administer these with strike teams. They’ll be able to go out in the community in a vastly greater basis the we’re doing right now” said Commissioner Baker.