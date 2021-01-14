TN COVID vaccine appointment system, Hamilton County to get more vaccines

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – COVID-19 vaccinations remain in demand in Hamilton County.

The health department has been vaccinating people, and its rollout has not been easy.

“The rollout here locally started off without long lines and early closures until we added the age band of 75 and above. Prior to that every day we vaccinated, we had more vaccine and capacity than was accessed by eligible persons. The unprecedented early morning response caused long waits and safety problems,” Hamilton County Health Administrator Becky Barnes said.

The county is now working on an appointment system to give shots.

The state recently released an online tool for you to use to get on the list to get a COVID vaccine appointment in the county you live.

The tool also shows information on if your county has vaccines available and allows you to find out if you’re eligible to get a vaccine.

Currently, in our viewing area the website is showing limited supply in the following counties: Polk, McMinn, Rhea, Sequatchie, Marion and Grundy.

Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs and Bledsoe are all out.

According to the state, they are distributing vaccines as quickly as they get them from the federal government, and they say they’re one of the most successful states in quickly administering the vaccine.

As for Hamilton County, while they currently do not have any vaccinations available they do expect to get more.

They expect to get vaccines next week for folks have who have already had their first shot.