Ricky Gutierrez Will Manage the 2021 Chattanooga Lookouts

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Today, the Cincinnati Reds have announced that Ricky Gutierrez will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2021 season. Joining Gutierrez will be pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Todd Takayoshi, development coach Lenny Harris and game planning coach Kyle Arnsberg.

“We are fortunate to have a staff that blends experience and technical expertise working with our players at such a critical stage in their development,” said Reds Senior Director of Player Development Eric Lee. “I know I speak for all of our players and staff when I say that we’re very excited to get back to AT&T Field and playing in front of Lookouts fans in 2021.”

Gutierrez comes to Chattanooga after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the manager of the Daytona Tortugas. In Daytona, Gutierrez compiled a record of 135-134 and led the Tortugas to the Florida State League Championship Game in 2018. Prior to coaching, Gutierrez enjoyed a 12-year major league career. The former Baltimore Orioles first-round pick spent time with six teams and was a member of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

Joining Gutierrez on staff as the team’s pitching coach is former Lookouts pitcher Rob Wooten. Wooten is entering his first season as a professional coach after finishing an 11-year playing career. In 2019, the former Major Leaguer started six games for the Lookouts and finished the year in Triple-A with the Louisville Bats.

Hitting coach Todd Takayoshi will begin his first season with the Lookouts. From 2017 – 2019 Takayoshi served as the hitting coach for the Reds Rookie-level AZL team in Goodyear.

Rounding out the coaching staff are development coach Lenny Harris and game planning coach Kyle Arnsberg. Harris is entering his fifth season as a coach in the Reds organization after spending 2019 in Daytona. Harris has been coaching since 2008 and prior to that played 18 major league seasons. The former Reds player finished his career as Major League Baseball’s all-time pinch-hits leader with 212.

Arnsberg is in his second year in the Reds organization. Last year, Arnsberg was the video technology assistant for Triple-A Louisville and operated out of the Reds alternate site in Mason, Ohio.

Next year the Lookouts will also welcome Andrew Cleves as their athletic trainer and Trey Strickland as their strength and conditioning coach.

Stay tuned for up-to-date information on Lookouts.com and the Lookouts social media channels.

2021 LOOKOUTS COACHING STAFF

RICKY GUTIERREZ – Manager

Ricky Gutierrez is in his fifth season in the organization, his second as manager at Class AA. In 2017, his first with the Reds, he served as the Class A Daytona’s bench coach before managing the Tortugas in 2018 and 2019. The former Orioles first-round draft pick was a career .266 hitter during 12 Major League seasons with the Padres, Astros, Cubs, Indians, Mets and Red Sox. He was a member of the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox. His first Major League hit came off the Pirates’ Randy Tomlin on 4/14/93 in San Diego. Ricky connected off the Dodgers’ Ramon Martinez for his first Major League home run on 6/10/93, also at Jack Murphy Stadium. In a 6/26/1998 plate appearance against Cleveland’s Bartolo Colon, Gutierrez, then with the Astros, struck out on the 20th pitch of the at-bat.

ROB WOOTEN – Pitching Coach

Rob Wooten is in his first season as a professional coach. A right-handed pitcher from the University of North Carolina, Wooten enjoyed an 11-year playing career, including 3 seasons in the Majors with the Milwaukee Brewers. He appeared at every level in the minor league system and also pitched in the prestigious Arizona Fall League (2009), the Dominican Winter League (2016-17) and the Venezuelan Winter League (2012-13). Rob missed the entire 2010 season after undergoing “Tommy John” surgery on his right elbow. He recovered and made his Major League debut on July 26, 2013 in the Brewers’ 8-3 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field. The first big league batter Wooten faced was Todd Helton who collected an RBI-single. Two innings later, he fanned Helton for his first Major League strikeout. Rob, 35, resides in Sanford, NC with his wife Katie, daughter Markie, 7 and his 2 sons Winston, 5 and Wicker Wrigley, 2.

TODD TAKAYOSHI – Hitting Coach

Todd Takayoshi is in his sixth season in the organization and his first as the hitting coach at Class AA Chattanooga. He spent the previous 4 seasons as the hitting coach for the Reds Rookie-level AZL team in Goodyear. In 2016, he served as the hitting coach at Rookie Billings after spending the previous 3 years as the assistant hitting coordinator for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to his tenure with the Dodgers, Takayoshi spent 11 years as a coach in the Angels’ organization, where he was the club’s roving hitting coordinator from 2007-2012 while serving in a dual role in 2011 as the Angels’ field coordinator. A 2-time minor league batting champion, Takayoshi was a left-handed hitting catcher who spent 4 years in the Angels’ minor league system from 1993-96 and 2 more seasons with Reno in the independent Western League from 1997-98. Todd, 50, lives in Spanaway, WA.

LENNY HARRIS – Development Coach

Lenny Harris is in his fifth consecutive year as a coach in the Reds’ minor league system, his second at Class AA Chattanooga. His title changes this year from bench coach to development coach. As a bench coach in the Reds organization, Lenny worked for the AZL Reds in 2017, Class AA Pensacola in 2018, Class A Daytona in 2019 and with Chattanooga last year. Harris played for the Reds from 1988-1989 and again from 1994-1998. He was selected by the Reds in the fifth round of the June 1983 draft. Before joining the Reds’ player development staff, Lenny spent the previous 5 seasons in the Marlins organization, working as third base coach in 2016 and parts of 2015. He also worked as the Marlins’ assistant Major League hitting coach and coached on their Gulf Coast League team. Before joining the Marlins, Lenny spent 3 seasons in the Dodgers organization as a hitting coach at the minor league level.

He began his Major League coaching career in 2008 as hitting coach for the Nationals after serving parts of 2 seasons as Washington’s minor league field coordinator. Harris played 18 Major League seasons with the Reds, Dodgers, Mets, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Cubs and Marlins. He ended his career as Major League Baseball’s all-time pinch-hits leader with 212.

KYLE ARNSBERG – Game Planning Coach

Kyle Arnsberg is in his second season in the organization, his first as game planning coach at Class AA Chattanooga. Last season, Kyle worked as the video/technology assistant for Class AAA Louisville and operated out of the Reds alternate site in Mason, OH. He joined the Reds after spending the 2019 season as the player development associate for the Phillies’ Class AAA Lehigh Valley affiliate, where he produced advance scouting materials using TruMedia and led pitching, hitting, defense and baserunning meetings before each series. Arnsberg also administered technology for player evaluations and charted games. Prior to joining the Phillies’ organization, Kyle was the bullpen catcher for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, then spent a year and a half in their player development department. He played baseball at Louisiana Tech and was drafted by the Red Sox in 2009 and by the Cardinals in 2011. Arnsberg has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Louisiana Tech. He lives in East Point, GA.

ANDREW CLEVES – Athletic Trainer, ATC

Andrew Cleves is in his ninth season with the organization, his first at Class AA Chattanooga after spending 5 years as athletic trainer for Class A Dayton (2015-2016, 2018-19). He spent the 2017 season working at advanced Class A Daytona and also has been an athletic trainer for Reds affiliates at Rookie Billings (2014) and the Dominican Summer League (2013). In 2011, Andrew interned with the Major League club in Cincinnati. A graduate of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy High School, in 2012 Cleves earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Xavier University. Andrew lives in Cincinnati with wife Amy and sons Jacob and Bryson.

TREY STRICKLAND – Strength & Conditioning Coach, M.S., CSCS

Trey Strickland is in his seventh season with the organization, his second as the strength and conditioning coach for Class AA Chattanooga. During the 2020 COVID-19 season, Trey worked at the Reds alternate training site in Mason, OH. He spent the 2019 season at advanced Class A Daytona and worked the 2018 and 2017 seasons as strength and conditioning coach for Class A Dayton. Trey was the strength and conditioning assistant for the Major League club in 2015 and strength and conditioning coach for Rookie Billings in 2016. Prior to working in professional baseball, Strickland coached baseball and strength and conditioning for the Darton State College Cavaliers in Albany, GA. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from the University of Georgia in 2013 and his master’s degree in sport and fitness management from Troy University in 2015. Trey lives in Carrollton, GA.