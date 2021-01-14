Quarterback Mac Jones Among Four Bama Players to Turn Pro

Four stars from Alabama’s national championship team are leaving early to enter the NFL draft. The group includes Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced. The players announced their intentions Thursday and are all considered potential first-round draft picks. So are several seniors, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, All-America tailback Najee Harris and Outland Trophy winner left tackle Alex Leatherwood.

