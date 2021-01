CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in an overnight fatality.

But the victim and the suspect are anything but ordinary.

Officers were called to a home on Eastwood Drive right off of Jersey Pike around 2:45 AM.

They found a 12 year old girl who had been stabbed to death, with multiple stab wounds.

The officers arrested a 12 year old boy for the stabbing.

After interviewing witnesses, he faces a charge of first degree murder.