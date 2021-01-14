Man charged with death of six month old baby

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Soddy-Daisy man is in Hamilton county jail charged with criminal homicide in the death of a 6-month-old baby girl.
The crime happened last September.
Twenty nine year old Seth Jones had told officers the baby fell off a couch, but after an autopsy, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
The baby suffered injuries to her head and spine.
Jones later told officers he tossed the baby across the room in frustration.
He is being held Silverdale on a 620-thousand dollar bond.