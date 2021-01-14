Georgia Rallies For First Win Over Lady Vols in Knoxville Since 1996

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years. Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two. After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one – and cap the scoring – with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times, the last with 13.8 seconds left. Each team then had two turnovers. Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia. Davis finished with 15 points for Tennessee.

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.