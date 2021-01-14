Georgia Rallies For First Win Over Lady Vols in Knoxville Since 1996

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years. Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two. After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one – and cap the scoring – with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times, the last with 13.8 seconds left. Each team then had two turnovers. Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia. Davis finished with 15 points for Tennessee.

