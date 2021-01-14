Cleveland Wins Wrestling Showdown With Rival Bradley Central 52-9

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Cleveland wrestling team lived up to their number one ranking on Thursday beating rival Bradley Central 52-9 at the Jones Wrestling Center. The third ranked Bears jumped out to an early lead. Bradley Central’s Ethan Lipsey upset Cleveland’s Bentley Ellison in the 113 pound weight class. Ellison was ranked number one in the state, but then Cleveland asserted themselves. Jackson Bradford and Trae McDaniel recorded pins as the Blue Raiders started to pull away. Cleveland’s Cody Chittumn is ranked number one in the country in the 160-pound weight class, and he added to the Blue Raiders lead with a pin as well.

