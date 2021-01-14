CFC Returning 14 Players From Last Year’s NISA Eastern Conference Title Team

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (January 14th, 2021)– When the 2021 NISA spring season kicks off, supporters will recognize quite a few friendly faces. A total of 14 players will be back from the Fall 2020 season, a historic opening campaign that resulted in a division championship and a deep run into the playoffs.

“We are very excited about the group of players that we have returning for the Spring 2021 NISA season” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “We had many difficult decisions to make over the last couple of months on players that we were going to keep. The guys that played the spring and fall of 2020 did a magnificent job for us and we will be indebted to them for their contributions to the club, we wish them all in their future endeavors.”

Leadership returns in every phase of play, with key starters coming back in nearly every position. This group is responsible for 17 of the 28 goals scored last year in all competitions, 16 of the 23 assists, and logging just under 10,000 with the club in 2020. It is an extremely strong roster that will bring forward tons of experience moving into 2021:

Returning Players:

GK: Alec Redington

Defense: Richard Dixon, Shaun Russell, Nick Spielman, Cutler Coleman

Midfield: Kyle Carr, Juan Hernandez, Ryan Marcano, Christopher “Topher” Marshall, Ian McGrath, Alec McKinley, Cameron Woodfin

Forward: Brian Bement, Sean Hoffstatter

“We’ve kept 14 players” Coach Fuller continued. “We are still looking to add to that group. We are looking for help in the attacking portion of our team, particularly proven goal scorers. Also, we are looking to shore up our depth in defense.  It is a big positive that we have been able to keep a core of players to build the team around.”

 

