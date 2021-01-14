Bradley Central Enjoys Another Number One Ranking

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Another year.

Another number one ranking for the Bradley Central girls basketball team.

Head coach Jason Reuter’s team sits atop the latest Triple-A rankings with a 10-1 record. Bradley Central has lost some talented players in recent seasons like Rhyne Howard and Anna Walker, but here they are ranked number one again. It’s something kind of hard to ignore.

Said Reuter:”One of the girls told me hey coach, we’re ranked number one. I said okay. Get your shoes on. We’re going to work. I said that and fifty cents will get you a cup of coffee. It’s harder to stay on top than it is to get there. I think it’s a testimony to the girls that they want to keep the tradition going.”