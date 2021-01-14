Alabama man charged in Capitol take-over

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Investigators said an Alabama man has been arrested and charged with taking part in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say the man – Joshua Mathew Black of Leeds, Alabama – was charged Thursday with entering a restrict building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Black was identified from a photograph taken on the Senate floor and from a YouTube video he made in which he spoke about how the crowd became an angry mob because they thought President Donald Trump’s election was stolen.

A federal agent wrote in the man arrest documents that Black was identified as a man photographed on the Senate floor and as a person who recorded an anonymous video two days later describing his experience.