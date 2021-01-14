Over 1 Million New Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Since March 15

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee since March 15, the start of the pandemic, topped the one million mark last week. There have been 1,002,908 claims since mid-March. New unemployment claims in Tennessee increased by 5,400 to 21,954 from 16,554 the week before. This is the third straight week of increasing claims. Continuous claims also continue to rise with 58,954 this week; up from 51,816. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Every county in the southeast Tennessee area saw increases in unemployment. Hamilton County numbers increased by 339 new claims. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 5,225. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,603. Maury County had 1,248 new claims.

Nationally, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and evidence that the resurgent virus has caused a spike in layoffs. Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000. Last spring, after nationwide shutdowns took effect, applications for jobless benefits spiked to nearly 7 million – 10 times the previous record high. After declining over the summer, weekly claims have been stuck above 700,000 since September.

With additional reporting from The Associated Press.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810 August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726 August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204 August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781 September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388 September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791 September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195 September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727 October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238 October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507 October 17, 2020 9,873 77,740 October 24, 2020 7,770 70,802 October 31, 2020 6,992 64,188 November 7, 2020 7,221 58,298 November 14, 2020 6,182 53,976 November 21, 2020 6,873 51,624 November 28, 2020 5,789 46,665 December 5, 2020 6,886 46,404 December 12, 2020 7,464 44,215 December 19, 2020 7,411 43,482 December 26, 2020 10,198 45,226 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 January 9, 2021 21,954 58,954 Claims Since March 15 1,002,908

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 1,009 3,121 Bradley County 327 993 McMinn County 161 425 Rhea County 96 329 Marion County 76 175 Polk County 39 118 Grundy County 48 94 Meigs County 65 147 Bledsoe County 39 81 Sequatchie County 43 108