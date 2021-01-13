Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 13th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Very Cold Morning, But The Mid-Week Is Looking Good!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. Getting colder with early morning lows in the upper teens & mid 20’s. Expect some areas of fog as well as a “Freezing Fog Advisory” until 10:00 am.

- Advertisement -

After a frosty start, mostly sunny and a little bit warmer for Hump – Day Wednesday with highs 50-52. Mostly clear and cold again for later on tonight with lows by Thursday morning in the upper 20’s.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant Thursday with highs around 55. After a brief early shower, (at this point, those shower chances remain very low) breezy and cooler for Friday with highs in the mid & upper 40’s. A few passing flurries may pass through Friday night but don’t expect much. Dry and chilly for the weekend with highs staying in the 40’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.