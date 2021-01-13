The new Space Command HQ is moving to Huntsville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville, Alabama.

The state was selected over five others competing for the project.

Huntsville is known as Rocket City and has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

The role of the Space Command is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication.

That is different from the Space Force, which is a distinct military service.

Space Command currently has a provisional headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and state officials there lambasted the move.