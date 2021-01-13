Mom To Mom – Make Snow For Your Kids To Play In

Today on Mom to Mom we’re making our very own snow your kids are going to love to play with. Now you just need two core ingredients which is baking soda and shaving cream and of course glitter to add a little pizzazz to it.

We’ve got a plastic bin and we’ve got our baking soda which roughly you need about one pound or one box. We like to stick ours in the freezer overnight just to give it that little extra coolness to it. And then you take your shaving cream and start to put it in there.

You just mix this all around until you get powdery, fluffy snow. Once your little ones are done playing with it as snow you can use this as a great sensory bin. Throw some toys in there, some shapes, whatever makes them happy. It’s just really easy. Throw a lid on it and it will last for a couple of days. Do you like playing in the snow?

Moms hopefully you enjoy this as much as we have. And if you get some fun ideas we’d love to hear about it. You can post those to our Facebook page and we’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.